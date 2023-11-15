Scarlett Johansson breaks silence on Black Widow return speculation

Scarlett Johansson has recently broken her silence on speculation that she may return as Black Widow character to Marvel Cinematic Universe.



Speaking on the Today show, Scarlett said, “I think it was the end, right?”

While responding to a question about her comeback as superhero character, the Lucy star quipped, "Is it like, a vampire version of the character? 'Cause I'm here for that. Or like a zombie version, maybe?”

Scarlett then stated, “It would be a miracle. It would be a real Marvel miracle. It would be a marvel.”

“But who knows?” she remarked.

The actress rose to fame with her character Black Widow in 2010’s Iron Man 2 movie followed by The Avengers (2012) and Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014).

However, Scarlett did her lead role in standalone movie, Black Widow back in 2021.

The actress spoke candidly with Fatherly magazine, revealing “she has no plans to return as the assassin-turned-Avenger, who seemingly takes her final bow in Black Widow”.

“I feel really satisfied with this film. It feels like a great way to go out for this chapter of my Marvel identity,” said Scarlett.

The Don Jon actress added, “I would love to be able to continue to collaborate with Marvel in other ways because I think there's just an incredible wealth of stories there.”