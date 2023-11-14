Prince William, Kate Middleton receive fresh backlash from Harry, Meghan's fans

Prince Harry, Meghan's fans react to Prince William, Kate Middleton's latest post

Kate Middleton and Prince William, who marked King Charles' 75th Birthday with sweet family photos, have received fresh backlash from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's fans.

The Prince and Princess of Wales's Instagram account has shared a William and King Charles's throwback vacation snap along with a recent family photo with a special birthday tribute to the monarch. But, William and Kate's post have seemingly angered some of their followers.

The first photo shows Charles and William with their arms around each other during a 2004 ski vacation in Switzerland. Missing from the photo call was Prince Harry, who did not appear to be on the trip.

However, some fans expressed their anger over the post, slamming Kate and William "to leave out Harry."



One wrote in the comments section: "That’s just sad to leave out Harry !!! What’s wrong with these people!"



Another reacted by asking: "Harry never existed?"

"No photo with Harry……too bad," said another.



However, some royal fans and admirers of Kate and William tried to school the angry followers with their words, with one saying: "Why would the official insta page of William & Kate need to include a pic of the man child & man eater when their post is wishing a happy birthday to the King from Will, Kate & their kids?????"

Another added: "This is Prince William telling his father Happy Birthday. Prince Harry is welcome to do the same with a photo of just him and the King."

Meanwhile, one appeared making fun of the royal the comments, writing: "as I can already tell, that first picture is going to be the start of Harry's next book/podcast/Netflix limited series."