Rachel Zegler, Josh Andrés Rivera on working together in upcoming Hunger Games prequel

Rachel Zegler and Josh Andrés Rivera have shared their thoughts on working together in the upcoming movie The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.



Speaking to PEOPLE at the Hollywood premiere of Hunger Games prequel, Zegler said, “Having a familiar face on any set, I think any young actor can attest, is the biggest form of comfort.”

“And also, as Rivera’s girlfriend, his friend and his coworker, it’s amazing to see the trajectory of his career and to witness his rise to stardom. I love him so much,” stated the West Side Story actress.

Rivera also opened up about how it’s like to work around his girlfriend on the same set.

The actor told the outlet, “I feel really lucky. It was a really great source of comfort for me to have her with me so far away from home.”

“We were in a different country. We got to explore that country together. It was absolutely lovely. I feel very fortunate,” remarked the 28-year-old.

Rivera pointed out that he and Zegler were there for each other while filming difficult and emotionally draining scenes in the movie.

“We have de-briefs at the end of the day and we talk about it,” shared the Cat Person actor.

Gushing over Zegler, Rivera added, “It’s acting and she’s very good at it and she’s very professional and she’s a wonderful coworker.”

“I think we were able to communicate when one of us was down. It was nice. We were good support for one another,” concluded the actor.

Meanwhile, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will release in theatres on November 17.