Gwyneth Paltrow reflects on ‘intense’ year of her life

Gwyneth Paltrow has recently reflected on an “intense” year of her life in her 50s.

In a new interview with PEOPLE, the Goop founder said, “I had the erroneous idea that I would be able to downshift a little bit. But life is very full-on. It's been very intense.”

Paltrow shared that her new phase of life had come with “ease” after tying the knot with TV writer-producer Brad Falchuk back in 2018.

Calling her home, a Faltrow residence, the Iron Man actress revealed her “nights are filled with cooking family dinners” or else “listening to French pop music and watching European murder-mystery shows.

Elsewhere in the interview, Paltrow discussed about her children, which she believed “is no easy task”.

The Emma actress pointed out, “It’s hard, and it’s not intuitive, and nobody tells you how to do it. You just stick with it. Now it’s one of the things that brings me the most happiness in my life.”

Paltrow, who shares Apple and Moses with former husband Chris Martin, responded to a question about being an “empty nester” after both her children are in senior year.

“Empty nest sounds so sad and lonely. I’m trying to reframe it so that I can at least try to convince myself there’s some kind of a silver lining,” stated the actress.

Paltrow added, “I believe that life, especially for women, comes in chapters. This is really going to be a new chapter for me.”