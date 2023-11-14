Gigi Hadid extends support to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce amid rift rumours

Gigi Hadid spoke up in favour of her close pal Taylor Swift amid rumours of disagreement between the two women related to singer's fast moving romance with Travis Kelce.



Earlier, it has been reported that Hadid expressed her serious concerns about Swift’s relationship with Kelce, after she ended her years-long relationship with Joe Alwyn earlier this year.



A source revealed to US Weekly, "One of the reasons Gigi hasn’t attended any of Travis’ games is because she doesn’t agree with the way Taylor has been acting with [him]."



Now, the supermodel has shut down rumours of her rift with a supportive comment for the new lovebirds.



A blogger named, Perez Hilton shared a new piece which reads, "Gigi Hadid doesn’t agree with the way Taylor Swift is handling Travis Kelce romance."

He captioned his now deleted post as, "Wait, really? But isn't #GigiHadid moving swiftly with #BradleyCooper too?"

In response, Hadid called out the columnist as she wrote, "I'm a couple days late to this tag.. but didn't the press try this last week w Selena? Let it be.. we are all over the moon for our girl. Period."