Chrissy Teigen shrugs off another major wardrobe malfunction

Chrissy Teigen is a pro at handling wardrobe malfunctions.

Teigen, 37, was attending the Baby2Baby gala on Saturday when the zipper on her gown unexpectedly gave way, leaving almost her entire backside exposed.

But the former swimsuit model was unfazed and good-humoured about the unfortunate malfunction, sharing a picture with her millions of Instagram followers.

“Oh, lol,” she captioned the photo uploaded to her Insta stories the next day.



Fortunately, the ex-Lip Sync Battle hostess got through the red carpet without a hitch, rocking a gorgeous one-shouldered sheer black gown with a high leg slit and floral ornaments.

It was only when she was inside the Pacific Design Center venue in West Hollywood that the back of her dress came completely undone.

Luckily for the mom of four, a former recipient of the Baby2Baby Giving Tree Award, she learned to take public wardrobe malfunctions in stride a long time ago.

During the 2016 American Music Awards red carpet, for example, she accidentally flashed cameras in a high-slit gown held together with a safety pin, later posting a mock-apology to her Instagram saying, ”Apologies to anyone harmed mentally or physically by my hooha.”

She then had a date night wardrobe malfunction in 2021, unbothered yet again as she used a jacket to cover up.