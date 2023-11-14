Deepika Padukone sheds workaholic persona to prioritise mental health

Deepika Padukone prioritises mental health after being ‘workaholic’ for years

Deepika Padukone, who is quite vocal about her battle with depression, recently admitted that she prioritises her mental health after being a workaholic for years.

In conversation with Vogue, the actress detailed her journey about how she finds work-life balance after being diagnosed with depression in 2014.



The B-town diva shared, "I’m a workaholic, but I’m also in that beautiful phase now where I am a Monday-to-Friday workaholic, so I’ve found that balance."



Deepika further added that after struggling with mental illness she has realised that "taking care of your mental health is also work."



"A part of that everyday work is finding balance. I’ve found that balance where I am a proud workaholic but not the type where I feel burnt out, exhausted or like I’m on the verge of having a breakdown," the Pathaan star added.



Earlier, Deepika expressed her serious concerns about those people who do not have access to mental health care in the recent episode of Koffee With Karan.



She said that it breaks her heart that even today there are people who don’t know about their emotional feelings.



"That’s why I came out in 2014 and I shared my experience because the intention was that even if there was one person who heard this interview and identified 'Oh my God' that’s exactly what I am going through, then at least I am able to help and save one life," she said.

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's star studded movie, Singham Again.

Moreover, the actress is all set to make her first on-screen appearance with Hrithik Roshan in their highly awaited film, Fighter.