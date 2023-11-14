Taylor Lautner details ‘challenging part’ of his marriage

Taylor Lautner details the ‘challenging part’ of his marriage with wife Taylor

Taylor Lautner opened up about the challenges he faced in the first year of his marriage with Taylor Domes.

In conversation with People, the actor shared that he and his partner understood the importance of communication for a healthy relationship.

While talking about his wife’s nature, the Twilight alum said, "She just goes blank and she needs to take a step back to take a moment to process and think and realize exactly what she's feeling."



Lautner admitted that sometimes he gets frustrated because he is someone who likes to talk about everything right then and there, and get it over with.



He said, "I want to know her feelings. I know she's upset. I'm like, 'Just tell me."



Earlier, on Saturday, the actor celebrated his first anniversary with a sweet tribute for his better half.

The actor took to his Instagram handle and admired his wife's unconditional love and support.

Alongside a beautiful picture of the two from their wedding ceremony, Lautner wrote, "365 days of having the honour to call you my wife. Each day I somehow become a little more grateful."



Lautner tied the knot with his girlfriend of four years, Dome, at Epoch Estate Wines, outside of Paso Robles, California on Friday, November 11, 2022.

The wedding was an intimate ceremony where the lovebirds were surrounded by their closest family members and friends.