Leonardo Di Caprio drops the mic at 49th birthday party

Leonardo Di Caprio raps at 49th birthday party

Leonardo Di Caprio got 49 with a bash.



In a video released to TMZ on Sunday, November 12, DiCaprio, 49, is shown being lifted up by his guests and dancing during the packed celebration while a hip-hop song play.

The Oscar winner once took out a microphone and began rapping the lyrics to the audience while wearing a baseball cap, pants, and a black shirt in a casual manner. His guests encouraged him by joining in on his songs and bouncing.

The star-studded event happened on Saturday, November 11 in Beverly Hills. Numerous A-List celebrities were on the guest list, including Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Rita Ora, Taika Waititi, Tobey Maguire, Olivia Wilde, Chris Rock, Kim Kardashian, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Salma Hayek, Snoop Dogg, and more.

People claims that Vittoria Ceretti, DiCaprio's most recent romantic interest, was also present at the event.

According to several sources, the celebrations continued well into the morning, with the night concluding shortly around four in the morning.

On Friday, November 10, DiCaprio had dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica with Ceretti, 25, Maguire, 48, and other people before the party.