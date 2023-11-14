Tim Minchin criticized for publicizing mother's death, 'it cheapens the loss'

Tim Minchin faces criticism following emotional revelation of mother's death.

Tim Minchin faced a barrage of criticism after sharing the heartbreaking news of his mother's death during a concert.



A former top government minister is facing criticism for her insensitive comments after she criticized Australian singer-songwriter Tim Minchin for opening up about his mother's death during his concert.

The popular musician and comedian left his audience in shock during a show in Sydney last Friday when he disclosed that his beloved mother, Ros, had been battling terminal blood cancer for three years.

Minchin shared heartfelt stories about his mother, performed songs dedicated to her, and, towards the end of the show, revealed that she had passed away the day before at the age of 74.

In the aftermath of Minchin's emotional disclosure, former Senator Amanda Vanstone entered the conversation on Monday night, garnering widespread backlash for her remarks.

Vanstone accused Minchin of "cheapening" his mother's death, a statement that has been widely condemned as heartless given the context of the artist's genuine and vulnerable expression of grief on stage.

Also, criticized the artist, stating, "Losing a parent is hard. Whatever age and however expected. But to me, it’s a private grief. Making it public seems to cheapen it, make it marketable."

A third responder emphasized the communal aspect of sharing grief, stating, "It brings those who have lost their parent together to share their grief.

As someone who lost their mum to cancer at a young age, this sharing is what gets me and many others through. You’re entitled to privacy. He’s entitled to share and not be labeled as opportunistic."





