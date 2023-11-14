Keke Palmer's ex, Darius Jackson, denies abuse allegations amidst explosive threats from her mother

Keke Palmer's ex Darius Jackson rejects abuse claims, accuses actress's mother of threats.

Keke Palmer's ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson has vehemently denied Palmer's abuse allegations and has countered with claims of his own, asserting that he was threatened by Palmer's mother, Sharon.

According to TMZ, Jackson alleges that Sharon Palmer threatened to 'put a bullet in his head' during a heated altercation over speakerphone.

The reported incident unfolded as the couple engaged in a dispute over custody of their eight-month-old son, Leodis, on November 5.

Keke Palmer recently secured a restraining order against Jackson, along with sole custody of their child, as she detailed instances of physical and emotional abuse in civil court documents.

Darius Jackson and Keke’s mom are tussling.

TMZ's report suggests that the threatening incident forms a significant part of Keke Palmer's filing for the restraining order, shedding light on the tumultuous dynamics within the family.

Darius contends that he had informed Keke of his intention to pick up their son to watch football, but upon arrival, Leo was not at Keke's home as expected.

This discrepancy sparked a heated argument between the former couple, escalating to the point where Sharon, Keke's mother, was brought into the dispute.

According to reports, Sharon allegedly unleashed a barrage of expletives and threats, including a claim that she would "put a bullet in Darius's head," during a phone call on speakerphone.

The altercation allegedly reached a physical level, with Darius attempting to grab Keke's phone.

Insider sources suggest that images capturing this particular struggle were submitted as part of Keke's restraining order filing last week, showcasing a tumultuous scene on a couch.

Sources claim that when police were called to the scene, they found no probable cause to arrest him for domestic violence and did not file a report, supporting Darius's version of events.

In a twist to the narrative, Darius's mother entered the fray, sending an angry text to Sharon after learning of the alleged threat.

The text, obtained by TMZ, read, "Hello Sharon. How are you? I have tried not to get involved in my son's personal business, but I heard that you are going to put a Bullet in my son's head???

Well, then now we have to involve the authorities, because you don't respect or value yourself, and I can see no my son's life. You might have to kill all of us. I will file a police report on you now."

Sharon, in response, allegedly stated, "Please do not contact me with this ridiculous childish behavior.

"Your son choked his own sister, deal with his anger issues. If he attacks my daughter in her own place where she pays the bills, he is trespassing and anything can happen, so he should stay away. You should be very ashamed to have raised a man who fights women."



