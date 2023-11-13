Meghan Markle attempts to copy Taylor Swift with latest move

Taylor Swift (L) and Meghan Markle (R)

Meghan Markle may notably be attempting to mimic Taylor Swift amid plans for the Duchess of Sussex's comeback.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield spoke on Sky News Australia and told host Rita Panahi that Meghan attending Katy Perry’s concert was a chance for the former actress to change up her public image.

She elaborated that the Suits alum hoped to give the impression that she belongs to the same celebrity circles as the A-list star.

"Meghan has been watching Taylor Swift. Meghan loves these visuals of Taylor Swift and her girl gang [with] Sophie Turner and Blake Lively … Meghan is desperate to have that same type of visual.

"So yes, she’s going to jump on a private plane despite preaching that we all need to watch our environmental footprint. She is jumping on private planes with Cameron Diaz and hobnobbing with Celine Dion because she watches Taylor Swift and is desperately trying to claim some of that universal love that Taylor has."

Panahi noted that despite Meghan's efforts, she would not be able to amount to Taylor's star power owing to her lacking in her career.

"Well whatever you think of Taylor Swift the girl actually works. She writes songs, she performs, and she tours the world. She’s got meaningful employment, which I’m not sure we can say about Meghan right now," Panahi said.