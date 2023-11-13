Queen Elizabeth's death prompts 'historical' change in The Crown's ending

The upcoming final season of The Crown has been dubbed a “love letter” to the late Queen.



Season 6 of the historical fiction series is set to premiere its first part on Nov. 16 on Netflix. It will chronicle the events pertaining to the British Royal Family from 1995 to 2005.

Speaking to Variety for a cover story last month, showrunner Peter Morgan claimed that the writers had to change the show’s ending after the real-life passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

The 96-year-old monarch passed away due to ill health in September last year.

“We’d all been through the experience of the funeral,” he said. “So because of how deeply everybody will have felt that, I had to try and find a way in which the final episode dealt with the character's death, even though she hadn't died yet.”

Ted Sarandos, CEO of Netflix, revealed that they had decided to end the series with the passing of the Queen; however, once she died in real life, it didn’t feel right.

Hence, the series will now end at 2005, the era of the height of Queen Elizabeth’s reign.

“It was the cutoff to keep it historical, not journalistic,” Sarandos explained. “I think by stopping almost 20 years before the present day, it’s dignified.”