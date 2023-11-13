Josie Gibson becomes emotional as she touches down in Australia for I'm A Celebrity

Josie Gibson, presenter of This Morning, became the third star to land in Australia for her appearance on I'm A Celebrity last night.

The former Big Brother contestant is taking a hiatus from the sofa to join the likes of Nigel Farage and Jamie Lynne Spears in the jungle.

However, the 38-year-old shared her secret heartache, revealing her devastation at being separated from her five-year-old son Reggie for the next month.

When asked at Brisbane airport what she will miss most, she told MailOnline: 'My little boy, he's only five. It was emotional [saying goodbye], I can't talk about it.

Josie, who also admitted she was 'excited' to be there, attempted to keep her deal to join I'm A Celeb a secret, insisting that she was in Australia for a weight loss retreat. She said she would happily enjoy the rice and beans that the contestants are given for their daily meal.

The host also urged This Morning viewers to tune into the show in her absence. Speaking of her co-star Craig Doyle, Josie said: 'Ahh he's so lush, I love Craig, he's so nice. He's on with Cat Deeley on Wednesday and the Rylan too. So, make sure you don't miss it.

She was seen taking selfies with fans at Heathrow Airport yesterday – confirming speculation that she had signed for the ITV show.