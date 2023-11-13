Prince Harry’s court battle to deliver bad news for Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle’s career pursuits are starting to look bleak given that Prince Harry has taken up an ‘expensive’ fight which may impact them ‘negatively.’

Previously, a close friend of Princess Diana claimed that the former Suits actress is being “held back” by Harry has in her career path. Richard Kay told Palace Confidential that Meghan is unable to have a ‘Hollywood career’ due to her husband.

Prince Harry is now able to take his lawsuit against British tabloids in court for his phone hacking case on trial since a London High Court judge ruled it in his favour.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told GB News that the court battle will not only be “expensive” but it will also prove to be “negative” for the Sussex brand.

“This is a great point made by one of Princess Diana’s closest friends, towards the end of her life,” Schofield told the outlet.

“His name is Richard Kay, and he told Palace Confidential that the only thing standing in Meghan’s way of her big Hollywood comeback is Prince Harry.”

She continued, “He says it’s harder for Meghan to launch her new career objectives amidst all of the royal rift headlines. And again, with all of this litigation, it’s hard for Meghan to come out full force trying to promote the TIG.”

She noted that “everybody wants to focus on the relationship with Harry’s family.”

Harry became the first senior member of the royal family to testify in court in more than a century which was under spotlight.

The commentator surmised, “I honestly think that it's negative on the brand to be going full force like this, constantly fighting the past.”