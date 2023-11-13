Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet arrive separately at SNL after-party

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner met up in New York at the SNL after-party.



Following their second hosting stint on Saturday Night Live on November 11, the creator of Kylie Cosmetics and the actor from Wonka were seen coming individually at the after-party of the NBC sketch series in New York City.

Kylie accessorized her black asymmetrical sleeveless shirt with matching shoes and leggings. Timothée wore black pants, black and white sneakers, a black baseball cap, and a blue and red sweatshirt tucked under a purple sherpa jacket.

The star didn't bring up his romance with Kylie throughout the show. Although, he performed a sketch parodying Troye Sivan, played a buff gym staffer, and displayed his rap and singing abilities.

Timothée's attendance on the program was publicized prior to the live broadcast by Kylie Jenner's mother, Kris Jenner. She reposted Timothée's promo featuring musical guest boygenius and cast member Bowen Yang, along with the message, "Tune in to SNL tonight!"

Nearly two weeks after their date night at the WSJ. Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards, Timothée, who had made his SNL hosting debut in 2020, and Kylie attended the SNL after-party.

After the beauty mogul split from Travis Scott, with whom she shares children Stormi, 5, and Aire, 18 months, in April, speculations of a romance between Timothée and Kylie first surfaced.