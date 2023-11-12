Eamonn Holmes shares ‘EXCITING’ news with fans

Eamonn Holmes announced that his son Declan's wife, Jenny, has welcomed a baby girl, marking Eamonn's second time becoming a grandfather.

The 63-year-old broadcaster shared the joyous news on his X page (formerly Twitter) on Saturday afternoon.

Eamonn expressed, ‘Just became a Grandpa for the second time at 10 am this morning. Another Granddaughter from Jenny and Declan.’

In a separate post, he conveyed the family's feelings of being 'blessed, relieved, and happy' with the safe arrival of the newest family member.

Eamonn's followers quickly flooded the comments section to extend their congratulations on the arrival of his new granddaughter.