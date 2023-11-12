Victoria Beckham pens heartfelt note for daughter to mark Anti-Bullying Week

Victoria Beckham penned a note for her daughter Harper on social media ahead of Anti-Bullying Week.
The mother-of-four also opened up about her traumatic childhood experience, revealing that she was bullied in school.
Taking to Instagram, the renowned fashion designer addressed the sensitive topic with a heart warming note for her daughter.
She wrote, "BE THE KINDEST IN THE CLASSROOM! I’m so proud to raise a strong and caring daughter!"
Victoria continued, "Growing up I was bullied a lot at school, and I often tell Harper how important it is to be kind."
The former Spice Girl shared that she advised her daughter to call out if anyone is ever being bullied, especially if there’s ever another little girl on her own in the playground because that was once her mother.
Later, the wife of David Beckham made a touching appeal to people to be kind and thoughtful towards each other.
"This #AntiBullyingWeek it’s so important to not be silent if someone is alone or being bullied," she concluded her note.
Billie Eilish celebrates Ice Spice's performance at the Creator's Camp
Britney Spears reacts to mom's denial over sale of childhood dolls and journals
Rita Ora opens up about motherhood aspirations: 'No one really prepares you for it'
Lisa, from BLACKPINK, has been wrongfully morphed into a video alluding to her Crazy Horse Paris performance
Prince William and King Charles shared a noticeable facial trait during Remembrance Sunday
Kate Beckinsale was accompanied by the stylish Rita Ora