Amanda Abbington 'not interested' to return for Strictly Come Dancing final

Amanda Abbington, who made a sudden exit from Strictly Come Dancing last month, is reportedly opting out of the finale.

The 51-year-old actress, partnered with professional dancer Giovanni Pernice, has allegedly chosen not to make a return, extinguishing hopes for a reunion and a concluding dance. Unresolved conflicts between the duo were speculated to be the cause of Amanda's unexpected departure, leaving numerous questions unanswered.

A source told The Mirror it has been 'difficult' and upsetting for Giovanni as he doesn't want people to see it 'as a reflection on him.'

They added that whilst the pair sometimes 'clashed' Giovanni wishes her all the best.

BBC bosses were said to be keen for Amanda to reunite with Giovanni to show there was 'no bad blood'.

The source said: 'They wanted to position her as still very much part of the Strictly family, but Amanda’s response to the invitation was she’d not be back.

'It’s a shame, because her exit has been a sour note to the series this year.'

During Monday's episode of It Takes Two, the show confirmed Amanda's exit and released a statement that read: 'Amanda Abbington is unable to continue in Strictly Come Dancing and has decided to withdraw from the competition.

'The show wishes her all the best for the future.'