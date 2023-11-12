This Morning: Another scandal emerges after Phillip Schofield exit: ‘disappointing’

An individual in a management role at ITV's This Morning is reportedly being investigated for an inappropriate relationship with a contestant from a spin-off show, prompting an internal inquiry.

The daytime show has been under scrutiny since the Phillip Schofield scandal in May when the presenter resigned due to revelations about his affair with a younger male staff member.

The recent allegations involve an axed pilot featuring a holiday dating segment filmed in Barbados.

The accused is said to have had a romantic involvement with a participant on the show hosted by Laura Hamilton. Following the incident, the accused staff member reportedly resigned from the show.

According to a source speaking to The Sun, executives were angered upon learning about the affair, particularly given the recent scandal on This Morning. The source mentioned, "It meant that there was another investigation into what happened in Barbados that had to be carried out. It was disappointing to senior members of staff. The producer promptly resigned."

An ITV spokesperson stated, "We are unable to comment on the details of any specific employment-related matters. ITV sets out and upholds very clear policies with regards to raising concerns and work-related conduct amongst our people."

This incident adds to the challenges faced by the show, as Holly Willoughby also resigned last month.