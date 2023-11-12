Ananya Pandey gushes over 'special' meeting with Kim Kardashian

Ananya Pandey gushes over her 'special' meeting with Kim Kardashian

Ananya Pandey, who recently attended the store launch event of a renowned jewellery brand in New York City, delighted her fans as she dropped stunning photos with renowned reality TV star Kim Kardashian on social media.



In the shared post on Instagram, the Bollywood actress can be seen posing next to the founder of Skims.



The rumoured girlfriend of Aditya Roy Kapur said she feels special meeting the trendsetter of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.



"Such a special moment at the Swarovski flagship store opening in NYC, thank you @giovannaengelbert for having me, you’re the best," Ananya wrote.



The Student of the Year 2 actress donned a gorgeous powder blue bodycon dress for the star-studded event.

Several B-town celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan and Sonakshi Sinha showered love on Ananya’s iconic photo with Kim.



Apart from the Indian actress, the jewellery brand event was also attended by Ashley Graham, Serena Williams, Gwyneth Paltrow and Freida Pinto.

