Britney Spears recalls meeting 'girl crush' Taylor Swift for the first time

Britney Spears gave a heartwarming shout-out to Taylor Swift.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Nov. 11, the Toxic singer recalled the first time the pair met each other two decades ago.

She posted a collage of the twosome posing together in 2003 in one photo, and their reunion five years later at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2008.

“This is way back when but kinda cool … During my Oops Tour, I got a knock at my door,” Spears wrote in the caption. “My good friend at the time was the assistant to my manager who was trying to become a manager himself. There was a knock, and then he said, ‘I have a girl named Taylor who wants to come in and sing for you.’ I was like of course !!!”

She continued, “He walks in, and she sings a beautiful song with her guitar. I was like wow wow she’s unbelievable !!! We took a picture, and she then became the most iconic pop woman of our generation.”

“Kinda cool she plays stadiums, and I prefer her videos over movies any day. She’s stunning !!! Girl crush,” the Womanizer hitmaker concluded.