David Harbour gushes over his wife Lily Allen amid separation speculations

David Harbour has recently gushed over his wife Lily Allen, shutting down separation speculations.



Speaking with PEOPLE at the BoxLunch Holiday Gala, the Stranger Things star reflected on his marriage with Lily which he said to be affected by the actors’ strike.

“Ultimately, it's very good because you get to know someone,” said Harbour.

The Suicide Squad actor explained, “But, let me tell you, my wife likes when I go to work because it's nice for her to have her life and me to have my life and for us not to just annoy each other by being around all the time.”

“We have these two kids, and it's so great,” mentioned Harbour about his stepchildren.

The Hellboy star continued, “We get to raise them and stuff, and as our marriage continues, we grow closer and closer.”

Recalling strike days, Harbour told the outlet, “It's been bad. It's like what happened to me in the same way in COVID, where you think to yourself like, ‘Oh, now, I kind of have all this time.’ And then you just check your Google alerts every five minutes and are just neurotically insecure.”

As far as work is concerned, Harbour disclosed he is “super excited to be back at work on the fifth season of Stranger Things”.

“I'm thrilled with that. I'm ready to work,” added the actor.