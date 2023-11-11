Jimmy Fallon ready to start fresh amid toxic talk show speculations: Source

Jimmy Fallon is ready to start fresh after toxic talk show controversy.

A source spilled to Life & Style magazine, Fallon “is picking up the pieces, both at the office and at home”.

For the unversed, Rolling Stone published a report in September, sharing several staffers at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon blamed the host of creating a toxic workplace, while others alleged, he had been drunk on set.

Source revealed that two months later Fallon “apologised to his staff”.

“He is turning over a new leaf and therefore, he’s making family time a priority and has sought out counselling to change old patterns that don’t suit him any longer,” explained an insider.



As ar as work is concerned, Fallon “is implementing morale-boosting programs at work — staff dinners, group yoga classes — activities that will regain the trust of employees, especially the ones whose feelings were hurt”.

“He may have faltered in handling certain situations before, but he’s all about learning from his mistakes,” mentioned an insider.

Source told the outlet, “Jimmy’s focus is to not get overwhelmed and take it out on others, at work or at home.”

“You can already see the difference in him. His main objective is to maintain a better work-life balance. He’s mortified that he let things get so out of hand,” added an insider.