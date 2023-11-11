Blake Shelton offers insight into stepdad experience to wife Gwen Stefani’s kids

Blake Shelton has recently offered insight into his experience of being a stepfather to wife Gwen Stefani three sons.



Speaking on the Today show, Blake, who is busy promoting new restaurant in Las Vegas, shared his thoughts on parenting especially as a stepdad.

“I’ve had stepparents,” said Shelton.

The Voice alum mentioned, “I think it’s, in some ways, harder more difficult.”

“I try to be careful about when to step back and just talk, but no matter what, always be there if I’m needed,” explained the musician.

In another interview with PEOPLE, Stefani gushed over Shelton, saying, “I didn’t see any of this coming with Blake. This was just a big old ‘What?’ It was an amazing gift to experience love like that for the first time.”

“He’s changed my life when I [started dating] Blake, that’s when I felt home, like: ‘Oh, this is where I’m supposed to be, with this guy,” she pointed out.

While talking about her children, Stefani made sure to keep a balance between work and home

She stated, “When my kids were teenagers, I really wanted to make sure that I was home for them.”

“And here we are,” she added.