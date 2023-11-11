Elon Musk opens up on Darren Aronofsky directing biopic

Elon Musk is happy for his biopic and the man directing it.
The controversial tech billionaire will be the subject of a film directed and produced by Darren Aronofsky, which will be based on Walter Isaacson's book.
The book Steve Jobs by Isaacson was previously made into a 2015 film starring Michael Fassbender. Regarding Aronofsky, the Oscar nominee has directed Requiem for a Dream, The Whale, and Black Swan in the past.
According to the outlets, A24 won the project's bidding war.
Musk tweeted, "Glad Darren is doing it," approving the movie and its director. "He is one of the best."
Elon Musk, a father of eleven, leads SpaceX and Tesla as CEO. After purchasing Twitter last year, he took over as CEO.
Since then, he has renamed the social media platform as X and resigned as CEO, though he still serves as executive chairman and chief technology officer.
At the moment, the tech giant is also facing custody issues with her ex-girlfriend, Grimes.
Grimes, whose true name is Claire Boucher, filed a lawsuit against Musk in California to obtain custody of their three children, X Æ A-Xii, 3, Exa Dark Siderael, 1, and Techno Mechanicus, 1.
