Meghan Markle irritated with Kate, William’s unreasonable tiff over ‘The Crown’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are seemingly annoyed with Kate Middleton and Prince William's unreasonable squabble over the highly awaited season of The Crown.



The most anticipated season of the controversial Netflix series which will be released in two parts on November 16 and December 14, revolves around Princess Diana's final days and her fatal car accident which took place in 1997 in Paris.

As per The Mirror, the Prince and Princess of Wales are not happy with the fact that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would make some 'profit' from Diana’s death as the two are currently in a contract with the streaming giant.



An insider shared with Heat Magazine that William expressed his serious concerns over his brother’s association with Netflix.

On the other hand, Kate believes that the Duke is under the pressure of his wife, Meghan.

Moreover, the source shared the response of Sussexes, saying, “They are well aware that William and Kate are not happy about The Crown or their deal with Netflix, but they've got no plans to defend themselves over it any longer."



"Some things in life aren't black and white, and William of all people, should know that just because they have a deal with Netflix, it doesn't mean they approve of The Crown or that they have any sort of influence over what gets shown," an insider further revealed.



Reports claimed that the former Suit actress is "accusing Kate and William of having sour grapes and has told Harry to ignore them. She thinks they're being petty and looking for any reason to squabble."

