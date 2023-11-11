King Charles offered Prince Harry olive branch before birthday snub

King Charles’ birthday invitation would have been extended to his estranged son, Prince Harry despite the royal rift, but the monarch decided against it.

A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex told the Messenger on Monday that there wasn’t an invite sent to him in the first place in response to claims that Harry had rejected the invite for Charles’ 75th birthday.

According to royal biographer Angela Levin, the King wanted a “quiet” birthday after the pomp and show of the Coronation, keeping the guests limited to family. However, he was not keen on Meghan Markle to attend the event.

“King Charles wants a quiet birthday this year. This one, he feels after the Coronation and all these things, that actually it's not appropriate [to have a large party],” Levin told GB News.

Of Harry and Meghan, she noted that if a family member was “nasty to you, to the woman that you loved” and just “cruel in every way, lied all the way through, you can’t actually feel the same warmth.”

She added that Charles has pointed out several times that his “door is open” to Harry but the King is “very annoyed about how rude they were.”

While the monarch is ready to offer an olive branch, Harry has a “list of things he’s angry about” and he wants the royal family to “apologise profusely” to Meghan.

“He wants to go one-by-one and get an apology for how he’s been treated and how she’s been treated. It’s not going to happen.”