Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli reveal ‘ideal Sunday’ routine with daughter Vamika

Anushka Sharma is reportedly expecting her second child with Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently opened up about their Sunday routine, admitting that the couple spends quality time with their daughter, Vamika.

In conversation with Livspace Unfiltered, the power couple asked few interesting questions from each other about their likes and dislikes.

During their candid chit-chat, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress asked the globally celebrated cricketer about his ideal Sunday at home.

In response, Kohli shared that the couple chill at home on weekends. He added, "Any off day for us is, we chill in the family room, we have a cup of coffee and play with our daughter."

The B-town actress playfully interrupted her better half and shared that "then we do colouring. Then we do blocks."

Kohli further added that the two watch something good on TV when their little bundle of joy goes to sleep.

While revealing their next travel destination, the pair shared that they wanted to take their daughter to wildlife safari in South Africa.

In other news, for the past few days, several reports have been circulating on Indian media that Sharma is expecting her second child with Virat.

The Band Baaja Baaraat actress was spotted flaunting her baby bump in her recent public appearance.