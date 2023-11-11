Brie Larson's passion for storytelling shines in 'The Tonight Show'

Brie Larson, the Academy Award-winning actress known for her role as Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, radiated joy as she appeared on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ on Friday, November 10, 2023.

With the recent conclusion of the SAG-AFTRA strike, Larson was finally able to openly discuss her latest projects, including the highly anticipated superhero sequel The Marvels and her upcoming Apple TV+ series Lessons in Chemistry.

Regarding her comeback as Captain Marvel in the presently showing film The Marvels, Larson declared, "I'm back and I brought some friends this time." The movie follows Carol Danvers, a.k.a. Captain Marvel, as she becomes entangled with the powers of Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), compelling them to cooperate to preserve the universe.

“Being a superhero is like a weird, specific job,” Larson told Fallon. “Who else is going to be like, ‘And make sure you have extra zippers so you can go to the bathroom.’ … It’s just like very strange things.”

She had to pick up all-new abilities for the part and spend a lot of time restrained by wires.

As a result, she had a warning “to anybody out there thinking about becoming a superhero or you’re a superhero and suddenly you can fly, just know it means an eternal wedgie for everything you ever do after that.”

Throughout her appearance on ‘The Tonight Show’, Larson exuded an infectious energy and enthusiasm that captivated the audience. Her genuine excitement for her projects and her passion for storytelling were evident in every word she spoke.