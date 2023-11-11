Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds exude couple goals while strolling around NYC

File Footage

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds displayed affection as they strolled through New York City this week, holding hands.



The 36-year-old Gossip Girl alum opted for a makeup-free look, wearing a green and yellow striped top paired with jeans and a moss green jacket from Smythe.

She accessorized with a yellow and white striped handbag featuring brown leather handles. Blake's hair was casually parted on the side.

During their walk, the couple, who recently spent time with Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman at Bradley Cooper's apartment, were seen laughing together. Ryan, 47, donned a plaid shirt, khakis, an Army green jacket, and a grey beanie.

In a sweet gesture, Blake took a moment to stop and pose for a photo with an excited fan. The celebrity duo are parents to daughters James eight, Inez seven, and Betty four.

They welcomed their fourth child in February but have not disclosed the gender or name of their youngest.