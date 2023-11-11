Jess Glynne and Alex Scott spotted on relaxed outing in London amid romance

Jess Glynne and Alex Scott's covert romance at London's Halloween bash.

Jess Glynne and her sports presenter girlfriend, Alex Scott were spotted on a laid-back stroll through North London last Thursday, solidifying their confirmed relationship.

After months of swirling romance rumors, the couple made headlines last week with a shared kiss that spoke volumes about their connection.



For their recent outing, the duo opted for matching all-black ensembles, complete with stylish chunky leather boots to combat the chilly weather.

The confirmation of their romance comes on the heels of last week's passionate kiss, marking a public declaration of their love.

As the Hold My Hand singer and the sports pundit embrace their newfound chapter, their synchronized style and genuine connection continue to captivate onlookers, adding a touch of warmth to the cool London streets.

The dynamic duo's latest rendezvous unfolded at the Haunted House of Friends Halloween party presented by Casamigos Tequila in London on Tuesday, where they added a touch of mystery to the spooky festivities.

Despite choosing to strike separate poses at the event, the pair left tongues wagging as they shared a taxi home with friends, flaunting their connection by strolling hand in hand.

According to a source, "They were walking around holding hands for everyone to see. They partied with a group of friends. They looked very happy to be there."

This secretive romance also made waves last month at the Attitude Awards 2023 held at The Roundhouse in Camden, London.

Arriving at the event together, the rumored couple made a conspicuous effort to exit the vehicle separately, keeping the intrigue alive.

While they graced the red carpet individually in striking lace ensembles, Jess and Alex eventually joined forces inside the LGBTQ+ awards ceremony.



