Nicole Kidman shares her love for fashion comes from mother and grandma

Nicole Kidman has recently shared her love for fashion comes from mother and grandmother at the Planet OMEGA pop-up launch on Thursday.

“I love fashion. I've always loved fashion,” the actress told PEOPLE.

Explaining how her mother and grandma influenced her fashion choice, the Australian star stated, “I grew up as a little girl with a grandmother that loved fashion and could sew and my mother the same.”

“They loved beautiful clothes. They could make beautiful clothes. I watched them sew, embroider, and knit, crochet,” she continued.

Nicole noted, “I think when you grow up seeing the people in your household do that, then you love that.”

“And my mother, who is 83, is still so involved in what I wear,” disclosed the Days of Thunder actress.

Nicole was asked about her mother’s opinion about her black cut-out dress she donned at the CMA Awards this week.

The Bombshell actress added, “I haven't heard yet. I don’t know if that’s a good sign.”

For the unversed, Nicole was spotted with her husband of 17 years, Keith Urban, who complemented the actress style with his black tye-die shirt with rolled-up sleeves, black pants and black shoes at the awards show.