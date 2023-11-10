Holly Willoughby turns into environmentalist?

Holly Willoughby is encouraging her followers to embrace 'lunar gardening' during her hiatus from television.

The 42-year-old presenter's wellness brand, Wylde Moon, shared tips on Instagram on how to enhance your garden by harnessing the Moon's gravitational pull.

According to the brand, the concept of lunar gardening, which aligns with the Moon's influence on ocean tides, has been around for a long time.

The advice includes planting above-ground crops like strawberries during the Waxing Moon phase and waiting for the Waning Moon phase to plant below-ground crops such as root vegetables.

Wylde Moon's website suggests that some gardeners believe pruning during the Waning Moon can help reduce the risk of disease.

Holly, taking a break from TV, seems to be enjoying recreational and relaxing activities.

The mother-of-three, who joined the This Morning team in 2009, left the show last month, citing family reasons after discovering a foiled kidnap and murder plot targeting her.

This followed Philip Schofield's departure five months earlier due to the public revelation of his affair with a young male showrunner, coupled with claims of a strained relationship with his co-host.