Stranger Things star David Harbour shares big news as strike ends

David Harbour can’t wait to get back to the set of Stranger Things to “film that last season” and hints when the production may resume after SAG-AFTRA strikes most recently ended.



When asked about his excitement about returning to the Stranger Things set, Harbour said so on the red carpet of the BoxLunch Gala honouring Feeding America, where he was designated the Giving Ambassador.

He expressed a sense of urgency to return to work, claiming that it would only take “a couple of days" for production to resume.

“I mean, we got to film that last season of Stranger Things, don’t we?” the actor said when asked about what he thinks of doing first after the strike ended. “I got to be down there, like, in a couple of days. We got to get going, we’re late.”

When the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes started earlier this year, production on the hit Duffer Brothers’ Netflix series, was put on hold, along with other TV and film projects.

In addition to his rough demeanour, Harbour's Stranger Things character Hopper is known for having a compassionate side that draws viewers in. Despite the fact that Stranger Things is almost over, Harbour seems unwilling to give up on his role completely.

The actor “certainly” wants to take his characters “strength, his courage, his dedication. His powerful love for his family, and for right and wrong — his ideas of justice,” beyond the series with him, and plans to leave behind “his broken, inability to express his emotions directly.”