Reese Witherspoon, Kevin Costner relationship status confirmed by rep

Reese Witherspoon’s representative just responded to rumours that she is dating Kevin Costner just months after their respective divorces.

The internet went into a frenzy this week upon hearing whispers of a possible romance between Witherspoon, 47, and Costner, 68, both freshly divorced from their respective spouses.

But just a day after the speculation of a potential courtship, a spokesperson for the Legally Blonde star told Page Six that the “story is completely fabricated and not true.”

The romance rumours started with an insider telling Australian publication New Idea that the Hollywood A-Listers have been “calling and texting on the pretence of finding the perfect script [for movie], but it’s becoming almost a daily occurrence.”

Meanwhile, the internet was abuzz with the news, with multiple X users (previously Twitter) taking polls and weighing in with their opinions.

Speculations about Witherspoon’s love life have been high ever since her divorce from husband-of-12 years, earlier in March this year. Meanwhile, it’s been a little over a month since the Yellowstone actor settled his brutal divorce with ex-wife Christine Baumgartner.

Previously, just a month after her divorce, fans had paired up the Oscar-winner with footballer Tom Brady, who was settling his divorce with wife-of-13-years Gisele Bündchen around the same time as Witherspoon.