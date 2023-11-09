Bre Tiesi spills on her mistake regarding Michael B. Jordan

Bre Tiesi explains that she could have made a mistake when recording the most recent season of Selling Sunset.



The 32-year-old reality star explained to Entertainment Tonight how the scene in which she and her co-stars, Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan, and Amanza Smith, discussed a past relationship with Michael B. Jordan, ended up in the most recent season.

“Basically, we were all having girl talk and we were sitting but they were resetting the cameras and it wasn't a conversation that was technically...” Tiesi trailed off while she smirked in the video interview.

“You didn't know that was going to be used,” interjected ET. Tiesi confirmed and said, “That's my own fault. I know better.”

“Technically, I was in my first reality season, give me a little slack. But, I've definitely learned a lot these last few seasons,” said the reality star.

During the scene, Stause asked her costars, “Who would you sleep with, celebrity-wise? Who would you pick?”

“Michael B. Jordan,” Smith instantly replied. Leading Tiesi to admit, “I could do that — and I’ve done that."

“I’ve slept with all of my favorites,“ Tiesi said, then added, “I'm kidding.“

Tiesi went on to tell ET that she didn't think the information would get out after their chat. “That was no way me trying to be like, ‘Oh, you know, I did X, Y and Z.’ ”