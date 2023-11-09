Travis Kelce all set to attend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Argentina

Travis Kelce is going to fly all over to Argentina to support his girlfriend Taylor Swift at her Eras Tour concert.



The 34-year-old tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs will undoubtedly visit the 33-year-old pop star in the South American nation, a source told Page Six, but he will make sure to get back in time for his NFL responsibilities.

“He has to be back on Sunday for practice on Monday,” the source explains.

The Chiefs' next game isn't expected to happen until Nov. 20, when they play the Philadelphia Eagles, who are captained by his brother Jason Kelce.

There has been a lot of speculation around Travis's possible attendance at Swift's Buenos Aires international tour launch this weekend.

This week, the two-time Super Bowl champion hinted on his podcast, New Heights, that he might be getting ready for a unique journey.

When 36-year-old Jason asked his younger brother where he would like to perform next, he suggested Argentina and Brazil, which are the opening two sites on Swift's global Eras Tour.