Irina Shayk breaks silence on romance with Tom Brady

Russian model and television personality Irina Shayk fueled her romance rumours with NFL icon Tom Brady with her latest appearance in his new York apartment.

The 37-year-old supermodel left fans guessing about her relationship with the retired American football star as she responded to question about her on/off romance, saying: "it's personal".

Irina Shayk looked stunning in in an all-black leather ensemble for the Big Apple outing. Her chic overcoat, thigh-high boots, and matching designer sunglasses adding to her beauty.

The fashionista's appearance comes just hours after her cover story for ELLE's November issue was published, where she refused to answer questions about the rumored on-again/off-again romance with the retired NFL icon.

The cross-city trek came after she was asked if 'things were ramping up' with Tom during the Elle interview, to which she replied with a smile and said, 'No comment', adding "I share my work stuff because I decided to keep my personal life personal."

Irina Shayk and Tom Brady were first linked back in July, when the football great was pictured caressing her face in his Rolls Royce following an overnight rendezvous at his Los Angeles home.