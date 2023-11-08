Netflix teases return of Millie Bobby Brown in 'Enola Holmes 3'

Netflix has teased the upcoming third film in the Enola Holmes franchise, starring Millie Bobby Brown as the titular detective.

Entertainment news source Collider reported that Netflix has high expectations for another Enola Holmes mystery starring Millie Bobby Brown during a conversation with the streaming giant's head of films, Scott Stuber.

The young actress received praise from Stuber, who described her as a "great homegrown star" for Netflix because of her significant roles in the upcoming Damsel and Stranger Things.

“You know, she's such a great homegrown star for us. I mean, obviously, Stranger Things is huge for us in that, and watching her grow as an actress. We have a film called Damsel with her in the spring, which I'm really excited about, from Juan Carlos Fresnadillo."

Netflix has not yet announced a release date for Enola Holmes 3, but it is expected to hit the streaming platform sometime in 2024.

The Enola Holmes films are based on the young adult book series of the same name by Nancy Springer. The books follow Enola, the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes, as she solves mysteries of her own.

In addition to Brown, the Enola Holmes films also star Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes and Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes, their mother.

Fans of the franchise are eagerly awaiting the release of Enola Holmes 3.