Selma Blair opens up about grief of losing Matthew Perry at Glamour Awards

Selma Blair has recently opened up about grief of losing Matthew Perry few days after his death at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Tuesday.

On November 7, the Scream actress reflected on her friendship with Friends alum who died on October 28 at 54.

While speaking about his death and how it affected every in the industry, Blair told Extra at the event, “I know Matthew really, really loved touching people and his comedy was therapy.”

The Cruel Intentions star mentioned that Perry’s work on his hit sitcom garnered him with people’s love around the world.

She recalled, “Friends was beloved because we could get into shows like that on primetime and so many people could create a family with these characters.”



“And I love that it affects everyone,” remarked the 51-year-old.

Blair continued, “It's good to grieve. We realise how precious things are when we have the dark seasons.”

“And so, I gladly hold this dark season for Matthew, who meant so much to me,” she added.

Interestingly, Blair was one of the 2023 U.S. Women Year Honourees, alongside Brooke Shields, Quinta Brunson, Mary J. Blige the and model as well as transgender advocate Geena Rocero at the event.

Meanwhile, Blair, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, said she is still in remission after a transplant in 2019.