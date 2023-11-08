 
‘The Marvels’ is ‘exactly what comic book movie should be’ says critics

'The Marvels' will be in theaters on November 10

By Christina Harrold
November 08, 2023

The Marvels, the highly-anticipated sequel to Captain Marvel, recently held its premiere in Las Vegas, and the first reactions have been pouring in. Overall, the film has been praised for its action, humor, and performances.

The Marvels, directed by Candyman director Nia DaCosta, stars Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, who starred in Ms Marvel, and Teyonah Parris from WandaVision. It opens in theatres on Friday. 

It is a follow-up to Captain Marvel (2019), which took in $1.128 billion worldwide. However, The Marvels doesn't have nearly as high of expectations for the box office and opens in a very different environment.

Due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, the performers were unable to promote the movie. Captain Marvel benefited from this by having a clear tie-in with Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, which increased buzz. 

Marvel changed course in its film marketing on Monday, releasing a last-minute video with Josh Brolin, Chris Evan, and Robert Downey Jr. from Endgame that reminded viewers of Captain Marvel's affiliation with the Avengers.

Here are a few of the things people are saying about The Marvels:

With that critics also reacted to the adaptation of favourite comic book movie:

  • "I had a smile on my face a lot. Definitely worth seeing in a movie theater." - The Wrap
  • "It's exactly what a comic book movie should be." - The Washington Post

