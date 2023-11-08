Katy Perry sparks controversy over ‘partying’ comments: Here’s why

Katy Perry has recently sparked controversy after she made comments about limiting her partying and hours later, spotted drinking shots with the Chainsmokers at a bash.



While speaking at the finale of her Las Vegas residency over the weekend, the pop star said, “I was crazy in my twenties, but now I have a toddler who wakes me up at 6:30 whether I am hungover or not.”

Perry told the audience at the Sin City show, “It's shameful to be hungover with your kids. I just hear, ‘Wake up mum let's watch Minions!’”

“Now I am 39, if I drink more than two drinks, then the next day... bad times. I am reevaluating my whole life the next day,” she stated.

Perry’s comments seemed misleading as she and Orlando Bloom were seen partying at the XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas with Alex Pall and Drew Taggart at the DJ booth.

An eyewitness spilled to the OK! magazine, “Perry was full of life, posing for wacky photos that match her fun personality and jumping on the mic to amp up the crowd. She was in full celebration mode.”

Earlier on her residency show, the singer's little girl, Daisy, made public appearance for the first time.

“Daisy, I love you so much. You're my best friend and I'm so glad you're here,” she said to her daughter on stage.

Perry continued, “I created this show after the birth of my daughter, Daisy Dove. When I met her, it was like all the love I was ever searching for finally showed up.”

“She made me whole and she healed me and she showed me how to play again,” added the songstress.