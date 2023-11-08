Jeremy Allen White reflects on social media mistake with Alexa Demie

Jeremy Allen White is learning his lessons fairly quickly which seem to come along with fame.
The Bear star revealed that he did not expect to receive a strong backlash online in August after he commented on an underwear shoot of Alexa Demie nearly two weeks after his PDA-filled date with model Ashley Moore.
White had simply written “Wow” under the carrousel post of the Euphoria actress but social media users were quick to slam the actor online.
He shared in an interview with British GQ that he called publicist immediately amid the buzz over the remark.
“I was like, ‘I just need to shut the f—k up. I just shouldn’t say anything,” he recalled. “And she was like, ‘Kind of.’”
He went on to explain that his intentions were harmless and he was merely complimenting the photographers on the shoot.
White also touched up on the media attention he had gotten following his divorce from Addison Timlin after three years of marriage. The exes share two daughters: Ezer Billie, 5, and Dolores Wild, 2.
“It’s been insane,” he told the outlet. “A lot of high highs, a lot of terribly low lows.”
He added that he tried to steer away the paps by repeating the same outfit. “Ratty black shirt, Adidas slides, my [Mets] cap I wear every day,” he told British GQ, adding that his plan “kind of” worked.
Benny Blanco most recently co-produced Selena Gomez's latest track, Single Soon
Bruce Springsteen is currently taking a break from performing because of an ongoing health issue
Jennifer Aniston has reportedly been struggling the most out of the ‘Friends’ cast after the death of their...
Britney Spears still shares a close bond with ex Justin Timberlake's NSYNC bandmate Lance Bass
Timbaland called Britney Spears ‘crazy’, talked about advising Justin Timberlake to ‘muzzle’ the singer
Steve Harvey’s daughter Lori Harvey wiped Damson Idris from her Instagram before the split