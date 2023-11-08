Alan Ruck’s four-way crash cause revealed in odd police theory

Alan Ruck’s four-way crash was apparently caused by his old age and being technologically challenged.

Police are now theorizing that the 67-year-old Succession actor caused the multi-vehicle collision last week because he simply didn’t know how to work his hi-tech Rivian R1T truck, per TMZ.

Reportedly, the electric truck’s space-age driving modes, which allow for instant acceleration, may have overwhelmed Ruck and contributed to the crash.

Last week, the outlet reported that the Ferris Bueller’s Day Off star star was involved in a four-way crash, his truck clipping three cars before plowing into the side of Ruffalo’s Pizza at La Brea Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard.

A 25-year-old man, a 32-year-old man, and a 35-year-old woman were taken to the hospital – all breathing and responsive – as Ruck stayed back on the accident site.

The Spin City alum was then spotted wearing a knee brace as he walked with a limp, though he expressed that he was fine and the limp was because he was “getting old.”

The LAPD is likely closing the investigation and letting insurance companies hash it out, per the Daily Mail.

True or not, the latest theory does check out with what Ruck reportedly told officers after the crash: that he simply didn’t know what caused the accident.