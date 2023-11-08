Bruce Springsteen surprises fans with charity performance amidst ongoing recovery

Bruce Springsteen is back on stage.

After lying low for the past few weeks, Springsteen treated fans to a surprise mini concert during the Stand Up For Heroes benefit show – a part of the New York Comedy Festival – held at the David Geffen Hall at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City on Monday night.

The Boss joined John Mellencamp for the latter’s song, Wasted Days, after which he stuck around for about half an hour to perform some of his own songs, including acoustic versions of Addicted to Romance, Dancing in the Dark, The Power of Prayer, and Working on the Highway.

Though the 78-year-old musician has played the annual event every year, Springsteen’s performance came as a surprise to fans as he was expected to miss it due to his ongoing tour with his band, the E Street Band.



However, all the shows for the year were postponed to 2024 as Springsteen announced his ongoing battle with peptic ulcer disease in September.

But it seems that despite his debilitating condition, Springsteen was not going to miss the charity event, which ended up raising more than $14 million for the Bob Woodruff Foundation.