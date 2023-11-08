Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes pose for toast with fellow NFL wives

Taylor Swift made her debut on Brittany Mahomes’ Instagram with a toast.



The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes, shared new pictures of herself and Taylor Swift sipping champagne on Tuesday.

Lyndsay Bell, the wife of Chiefs tight end Blake Bell, and Paige Buechele, the wife of former Kansas City quarterback Shane Buechele of the Bills, joined Mahomes and Swift, the girlfriend of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Swift was photographed on Saturday at Bond Street sushi restaurant with Brittany Mahomes, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, and Sophie Turner.

Bell and Buechele were among the WAGs seen on Sunday walking out of Swift's Tribeca apartment following a get-together to watch the Chiefs defeat the Dolphins in the morning in Germany.

Swift had missed the first four of the Chiefs' previous five games, all of which ended in victories, before missing this one in Frankfurt, Germany.

After a Kansas City touchdown and a Chiefs victory over the Chargers on October 22, Swift and Mahomes displayed their unique handshake in a private suit during the game.

After attending the Chiefs' September 24 victory against the Bears, Swift and Kelce were first connected in September.

Swift is returning to her Eras Tour, beginning a run of South American dates in Buenos Aires on Thursday.