‘Friends,’ Matthew Perry starring NBC sitcom top streaming charts

Friends is at the top.



Following the announcement of series star Matthew Perry's passing, Friends ranked as the most watched show on American streaming services for the previous week, according to fresh data.

According to data gathered by streaming site JustWatch, Friends, which airs on Warner Bros. Discovery's Max, was the most popular TV show among American viewers for the week of October 30-November 5.

The limited series Gen V on Amazon Prime Video and All the Light We Cannot See on Netflix came next.

After five years on Netflix, Friends was only available on Max (formerly known as HBO Max) when the streaming service launched in the United States in May 2020.

On Saturday, October 28, shortly after Perry passed away at the age of 54, Max added a tribute card in his honor that now opens each season.

JustWatch's rankings are distinct from those of passive measurement services like Nielsen's Streaming Content Ratings because they are based on self-reported data from its users.

According to JustWatch, it has 139 countries and about 40 million members worldwide. "Friends" is not featured in Max's rating of the top 10 TV shows, but content on Max had to be posted recently in order to be considered for that ranking, according to WBD.