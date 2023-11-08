Is Kevin Costner serious with Reese Witherspoon?

Reese Witherspoon and Kevin Costner's alleged romance sets hearts aflutter.

Fresh off the heels of his recent divorce, Kevin Costner appears to have swiftly found a new leading lady in Hollywood, and it's none other than Reese Witherspoon.

The veteran actor has long harbored a desire to collaborate with Reese, and as they've delved into discussions about potential projects together, it seems their professional relationship may be veering into the personal territory.

An insider, shedding light on this budding connection, shared, "Kevin has had his eye on Reese ever since she earned her Oscar, but what he didn't expect was to find her absolutely charming as can be."

The two stars have been engaged in a flurry of calls and text exchanges, ostensibly centered around the quest for the perfect script.

Yet, insiders reveal that this interaction is becoming a near-daily occurrence, hinting at the possibility of more than just professional sparks flying between them.

Both Kevin and Reese share the common experience of going through two divorces, with Reese finding herself navigating life as a single mom following her separation from Jim Toth earlier this year.

Kevin, on the other hand, recently concluded his high-profile divorce from Christine Baumgartner in September, following a tumultuous legal battle.

Their shared life experiences have created a natural bond between them. According to a source, "No one is surprised that Kevin and Reese have hit it off. They're extremely compatible."

The A-list duo has been discreetly meeting up in the same city whenever their schedules align, and Kevin has extended an invitation for Reese to visit his stunning 65-hectare ranch in Aspen, Colorado.

However, with Kevin's two-part Western film, Horizon, on the horizon, the actor is keen on keeping the focus on his work rather than his personal life.

The insider shared, "Kevin wants more Oscars for this, not tabloid headlines." Therefore, the couple is cautious about being seen together publicly, at least until Kevin fulfills his Horizon commitments.

For the time being, Kevin and Reese are enjoying the process of getting to know each other without any added pressure or expectations.

After years of crossing paths at Hollywood events, they are finally exploring the potential of their connection.

The source added, "He thinks she's a genius, and he's in way over his head, but Reese has completely disarmed him."

Friends of the couple believe they make a great match but are giving them the space they need to determine if it's a genuine connection before going public.

It appears that Kevin Costner might be exactly the kind of person Reese Witherspoon is looking to date next, and their unfolding relationship has Hollywood buzzing with anticipation.