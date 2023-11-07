Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon relationship going ‘hot and heavy’: Source

File Footage

Brad Pitt’s relationship with Ines de Ramon is reportedly going strong as they were spotted together at the LACMA’s 12th annual Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles over the weekend.



A source spilled to PEOPLE magazine, “They are going strong. They are hot and heavy, as the two are very happy and very much together.”

“They enjoy each other's company and had a great time at the gala together,” shared an insider of their rumoured couple.

While the pair did not pose for photos together at the LACMA, a source dished, “They were super loving, laughing and joking with everyone around them.”

“They seemed to be having a good time,” added another source.

For the unversed, Ines, who is a jewellery designer by profession, met the Troy star through a mutual friend.

At the time, sources revealed that the “two had been dating for a few months”.

Not only that, Ines and Brad were seen together at the premiere party of actor’s movie Babylon in Los Angeles.

The source spoke to PEOPLE and remarked, “He sat next to Ines. They were very cute and flirty. You could tell that she makes him happy.”

Earlier this year, on Valentine's Day, a source told the outlet, “Brad gifted a large bouquet of pink flowers delivered to Ines.”

In late July, one more source close to the pair mentioned that they were “doing great and their relationship was still going very strong”.

“The two have been spending a lot of time together this summer as they truly enjoy each other's company and are very into each other,” pointed out an insider.

“It's apparent to anyone who sees them together.”